Sharon Stone Flaunts Her Faultless Figure at 62

Hollywood legend Sharon Stone, 62, is both popular and active on her Instagram page. The star actress regularly shares content from her life with the fans, who love her for it and appreciate it very much.

Sharon Stone has over 2.1 million followers on the popular social media platform. Despite the fact she is in her early sixties, the iconic artist not afraid of posting bikini photographs. Stone has no problem posting her still-lean figure, proving that age is just a number.

Couple of days ago, she treated her followers with bikini content from her backyard patio. Alongside her dog, she posed on the garden furniture i a tiny colorful bikini. She also wore a shell necklace and aviator sunglasses, and held her phone.

That same day, in the same outfit, Sharon Stone decided to goof around and post one more photo. In this one, she put on a steel gladiator helmet and stood next to the pool. This photo gave us a closer look at her fit and lean figure. The star enjoys sharing poolside content involving her dogs, evident from the video in which she is painting her pet’s nails!