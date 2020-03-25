These Hollywood Celebrities Adopted Children

Many celebrities made a big life decision and adopted children. Some of them had their own first, some had them later, but they still wanted to change their own lives and these children’s lives for the better. Here is why some famous people decided to adopt.

More than 140,000 kids are adopted across the USA each year, and many end up in the homes of celebrities. Even though some can have their own children, they still have enough love to share with those less fortunate.

Charlize Theron is one such person. The South African actress is the single mother of two adopted children, Jackson whom she adopted in 2012, and August, whom she welcomed into her home in 2015.

Actress Katherine Heigl also adopted two children. She and her husband adopted two girls, Nancy from South Korea, and Adalaide from the US. She has always wanted to adopt and she was lucky two times. The pair also has a biological son, Joshua.

Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock adopted her son Louis in 2011. He is from New Orleans, and she decided to make this move following the devastating Hurricane Katrina. She also adopted a daughter, Laila, in 2015. Both times she was a single mom.

Actress Mariska Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann had a biological son August, before they decided to adopt. They adopted a daughter, Amaya, and a son, Andrew, both in 2011.

Madonna, the queen of pop, has two children of her own, but she adopted four more. In 2006, she adopted David, in 2009 she opened her arms to Mercy, and in 2017, she welcomed Esther and Stella into her life.

Actress Sharon Stone was told she could not conceive, so she adopted a son in 2000, Roan. Then in 2005, she adopted two more boys, Laird in 2005 and Quinn in 2006. She raised her three sons as a single mother.

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness suffered two miscarriages, so they decided to adopt. They now have a son Oscar and a daughter Ava.