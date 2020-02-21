Sharon Osbourne Makes a Drastic Change to Her Appearance After 18 Years!

The wife of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, has decided after 18 years to change her appearance and replace her distinctive dark red hair with natural, gray hair.

Her hairdresser Jack Martin posted a photo on Instagram of her famous 67-year-old client, namely the one before and the one after the transformation.

“Sharon has 100% white hair, and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation a long time ago, but every time she attempts, it ends up with a disaster. Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week, and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day”, Martin wrote on Instagram.

He added: “I didn’t promise Sharen anything, but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde, so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore”.

Jack Martin is credited with making the same change to 82-year-old actress Jane Fonda’s appearance, which surprised everyone at this year’s Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

It seems that the trend of natural beauty and dignified aging is making a big return to Hollywood.