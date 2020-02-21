Vanessa Hudgens Shows Her Incredible Physique in a Black Bikini on Thirsty Thursday

The actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens is enjoying her life after the break up from Austin Butler after a nine-year-long relationship. The 31-year-old actress loves the new Instagram trend “Thirsty Thursday” and often delights her fans with provocative pictures.

For this week, Hudgens chose to share a sunny photo from Los Angeles in which she is posting in a black bikini on a wood patio overlooking the city. Vanessa showed her ripped figure in the picture she captioned: “Thursday’s. Am I right”?

This sizzling snap got more than a million likes and hundreds of comments. Her followers were stunned with her toned body with sculpted abs.

Comedian Claire Titelman wrote in comments: “U make me want to go to the gym,” and the model Rudi Bundini said: “Absolutely stunning. Wish your future to be as bright as your sunny day”.

Many of her followers posted fire emojis in comments. “Beautiful,” “Slayin’,” “The way Thursday is suddenly the best day of the week,” some of the comments read.

For the previous #thirstythursday, which for her was three weeks ago, the actress posted a photo in a swimsuit while standing in her swimming pool. Her caption read: “Y’all lol I don’t really have many pics that qualify so not sure how long this will last, but for now, we wet.”

“You can post a picture of your left ear, and it will still qualify. Don’t worry”, one of her fans joked.