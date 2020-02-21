Britney Spears Breaks Her Foot in a Weird Dancing Accident

Britney Spears was hospitalized after she broke her leg while dancing. The news that the singer was hurt was revealed by her boyfriend, fitness trainer Sam Asghari who posted a selfie with her on Instagram.

The pop star and her boyfriend were photographed in good spirits on a hospital bed, and fans wished the singer a quick recovery. The caption read: “When you break something, it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl. My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot, doing what she loves, which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off”.

Asghari also shared a photo of Britney’s cast on which he wrote “Stronger,” showing his support to his loving girlfriend.

“She’s stronger than yesterday, our queen”, “Let her know she’s amazing hope she heals soon and most importantly is happy”, “Feel better, Britney!! We all love you so much!”, “I’m sending you my love and healing energy,” “Sam, take care of her,” fans wrote to her.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been in a relationship for three years, and it is known that the couple loves to exercise together.

Recently, the singer spoke openly about internet trolls that are bullying her, and she admitted that they are the most vicious thing on social networks.

Read Also: Britney Spears Responds to Haters Comments on Her Mental Health

The 38-year-old star often shares videos of her dancing on Instagram.