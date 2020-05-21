Home Celebrities Megan Fox’s Jeans Are The Only Alternative to The Skinny Varieties
CelebritiesNews

Megan Fox’s Jeans Are The Only Alternative to The Skinny Varieties

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Hollywood beauty Megan Fox, 34, is a well-known fan of casual and comfortable clothes. Her go-to piece have to be jeans, and she usually pairs them with simple yet stylish T-shirts and tops when she goes casual.

This is exactly what she went for during one of her latest outings in Los Angeles. During her supermarket grocery shopping and coffee break, she wore a hole ripped white T-shirt and dark ankle cropped jeans.

source:instagram.com

Read Also: Megan Fox Has Left Her Husband After 10 Years of Marriage

These type of jeans are a hit in the world of fashion at the moment. Fashionistas are saying that they are the only real alternatives to the skinny models of jeans. They accentuate the figure and hug the legs and the booty perfectly, making you stand out in the crowd.

source:instagram.com

Furthermore, ankle cropped trousers, tracksuits, and pants are very popular today too. They make the wearer look taller and leaner, and give your footwear more pop. Therefore, if you are a fan of skinnier jeans, give these cropped versions a go this summer. We promise you will not regret it!

 

Megan Fox Has Left Her Husband After 10 Years of...

Famous Actresses You Never Knew Went to Rehab

These Celebrities Have Weird Body Parts

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
19 − 8 =


Elsa Stringer

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy