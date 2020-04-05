Abby Dowse Shows Off her Tan With a Provocative Pose

Although quarantine keeps us at home isolated, that does not mean we cannot make the most of it and still enjoy the things we like. This is exactly what Australian model and Instagrammer Abby Dowse thought when she shared her latest steamy photo.

Since she has a swimming pool in her back yard, she has been busy with sunbathing and getting an incredible tan for the past few weeks. Therefore, the blonde stunner now has a summer-ready tan on top of her famous athletic figure.

The 31-year-old blonde posed in a provocative pose while wearing a revealing tiny neon green outfit, consisting of a deep cut top and a matching thong. She can be seen on her knees, in front of the mirror, holding her phone with one hand, and her thigh with the other.

She completed the racy outfit with large sunglasses, black Nike sneakers, and some jewelry. She wore makeup and had her hair tied in a messy bun. All of her curves and assets are on full display, including her long, fit legs and an incredible cleavage.

Read Also: Suzy Cortez Sizzles in a Bikini Tennis Outfit

From the looks of it, this could have been either a pre workout or a post workout photo, considering her sporty outfit. The caption below the photo is short, “Corona Tan”, referencing that her amazing color is a result of isolation. It has almost 34,000 likes and 800+ comments.

Dowse has north of 2.1 million followers on the social media platform, and all of these fans love it when she posts a new photo or video of her dreamy body. She usually posts workout related content, or pictures of herself in racy outfits like tiny bikinis and barely-there lingerie.