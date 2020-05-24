NEW YORK POST – 05/24/2020: Coronavirus has set the world on fire as the pandemic of COVID-19 hit every part of the world. People all around the globe are wondering when will the wicked virus be gone from our lives. A scientist from Singapore believes he knows the answer.



According to scientists from Singapore University of Technology and Design, United States of America could be free from this virus as early as in September. According to predictions from Singapore, the rest of the world will get rid of coronavirus by the end of the year. They got this data by using artificial intelligence, which relied on data from every country regarding the life-cycle of COVID-19.

Metro.co.uk was first to report this news. The research started in April and concluded that the UK would be done with coronavirus in August while the US will do the same one month later.

But the news is not all that rosy. The dates they released on their website were later taken down. Upon returning them back online, they put a disclaimer that says that their research was only for educational purposes and that dates they set might not reflect reality.

While they put exact dates on their research, they now claim that the situation regarding coronavirus changes daily and that they adjust data accordingly. Because of this, their dates might change, so people shouldn’t keep their hopes high.

Their official statement says: “Over-optimism based on some predicted end dates is dangerous because it may loosen our disciplines and controls and cause the turnaround of the virus.”

