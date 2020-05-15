President Trump Gives an Update on Coronavirus Vaccine

CNN – 05/15/2020: President Donald Trump had yet another interesting press conference. The pivotal issue during this afternoon was what he called “Operation Warp Speed.” During the presser, POTUS explained the meaning of this phrase.



Once again, Mr. Trump said that the vaccine is underway and that it will be here before the year ends. This is not entirely true, as most medical experts are not this optimistic. Nonetheless, her’s what President Trump said: “We’d love to see if we could do it prior to the end of the year. Operation Warp Speed means big, and it means fast.”

Furthermore, POTUS announced that a team that oversights vaccine manufacturing will be led by Moncef Slaoui and four-star Army General Gustave Perna. The latter one will be in charge of logistics while Slaoui, who is a former chief of GlaxoSmithKline’s vaccines division, will act as an adviser.

The two of them will join the National Institutes of Health’s effort to create the vaccine already underway.

Unlike the President, medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, are worried that creating a vaccine will take longer to be created than the deadline the President is setting. Trump is, on the other hand, more optimistic.

This is what POTUS said in an interview with the Washington Examiner: “We’re going to have a lot of good things happen. We have a lot of great people working on it. We’re going to have a lot of good things, therapeutically and with a vaccine. And I think you’ll have it by the end of the year.”

Source: cnn.com