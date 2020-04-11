Sandra Bullock Donates 6,000 Masks

Hollywood superstar Sandra Bullock, 55, showed her humanitarian side and became the latest on the list of celebrities to donate to the coronavirus relief efforts.

The famous actress decided to join forces with her boyfriend Bryan Randall, and adopted children Louis, 10, and Laila, 8. The family of four then donated 6,000 N95 face masks to help medical staff in Los Angeles.

Randall shared a photo on his Instagram profile in which he wrote the following caption: “Kids wanted to give masks. 6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA.”

More and more celebrities are supporting the trend of donation and support, in what has been a major response around the world. Without their help, it would be much harder to cope with the pandemic.

Bullock and Randall have been dating since 2015 and they never share their personal life with the public or media. They have a happy and private life together, and have always put a lot of effort into keeping it that way.