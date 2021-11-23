Sandra Bullock Reveals Some Personal Details About Her Daughter Laila

Sandy is known to be a notoriously private person particularly when it comes to her children. Despite keeping her family away from the cameras, the 57-year old actress revealed some details regarding her hopes and ambitions for Louis Bardo, 11, and Laila, 8.

Sandra Bullock opened up to Jeremy Parsons on PeopleTV last week when she talked about her daughter Laila. The actress claims, or at least hopes, to see her child as the President of the United States. She continued on a lighter note saying that she will be moving into the White House too: “I’m going to be doing some redecorating!”.

The actress adopted son Louis in 2010 and Laila in 2015. During the lengthy process of adopting children were in foster care in Louisianna. When asked about how her kids see her, as a Hollywood star, or a mom, Bullock said: “I’m just the mom. When I’m gone, I’m missed, when I’m there, I’m annoying, and that’s exactly the way it should be”.

Do her children think that she’s cool? “No, not at all. Not unless I bring home some kind of treat. Last night I came home with donuts. I was so incredibly cool at that moment!”, Sandy joked. “Every day I get to see who they are. I am one of the lucky individuals that gets to be around my children all the time and see who they get to grow up and be. And who they’re growing up to be, I couldn’t be more proud of”, the mom of two added.

Bullock shared a peculiar event that happened while she was preparing for her new movie “The Unforgivable”. Namely, the actress plays a woman who is released from years of being incarcerated trying to find her place in the world. For the role, Sandra talked to real women who are serving their sentences.

“One of my tattoos was in honor of one of the women that I got to interview that helped me with insight to my daughter. She, too, went through the foster care system and there was something that was similar and she says, ‘Oh, my God, that happened to me. That’s who I was.’ ” Bullock told “Extra”. “I got home and I go, ‘How is it that I went there to get her story, and I left there being a better parent because of the gift that she gave me?'”, Bullock, who is the main protagonist and producer of the movie, added. In honor of the moment that made her a better parent, the actress tattooed a barbed wire with a butterfly.

Further, the “Bird Box” star talked about the necessity to reveal the stories behind the incarcerated women telling the truth about the path and choices they took that landed them in prison. The movie focuses on the circumstances before and after the imprisonment that these women are faced with. Considering that Sandra Bullock is well-known to be quite picky when it comes to her roles, we can say that to a certain degree that this will be another blockbuster for the actress. The movie is coming to theatres on November 24th and will be streaming on Netflix starting December 10th.