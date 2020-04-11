Rihanna Buys Her Father a Respirator

Award-winning pop and rnb star Rihanna, 32, has recently donated $5 million to the coronavirus relief to her home island of Barbados. Now, she has bought her dad a respirator who was infected with COVID-19.

The superstar artist is one of the many celebrities who gave away a portion of their worth to help others in need. Now unfortunately, a member of her immediate family needed her help.

Ronald Fenty, 66, says his daughter calls to check on him every day, and that he thought he was going to die at one point. He also added that he loves her with all his heart.

He spent 14 days in an isolation center, and when the respirator came, he did not even have to use it because he made a full recovery.

There have not been many cases of the virus on Barbados, so it is not clear who infected Ronald. Luckily, all turned out well for him and the Fenty family.