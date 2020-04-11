Ron Weasley Is Going to Be a Dad Soon!

Actor Rupert Grint, 31, has announced that he is expecting a baby with colleague Georgia Groome, 28, Mirror reports.

Rupert, who became famous for his role as Ron Weasley in the popular movie franchise “Harry Potter”, revealed the happy news through his spokesman. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” he said Friday night.

Grint and Groome, best known for her role in the comedy “Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging”, have been together since 2011. Last year, it was rumored that the couple had gotten married after being seen wearing wedding rings. Their spokesman denied the rumors.

Rupert, 30, said in a rare interview that he would love to have children soon. “Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet, and I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens”, he said at the time.

He added that he did not know if he got a son, whether he should call him Ron according to his character from the Harry Potter wizard movies. “If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with”, he noted.

Otherwise, as a 13-year-old, Rupert became famous in a popular franchise that made children and adults crazy about magic. According to some estimates, in cinemas around the world, Harry Potter films have grossed over nine billion dollars.

Grint earned about $50 million for his role but admitted he only watched the first three films. “I think those early ones are OK. More time has passed. I can detach myself a bit more from that kid”, the actor said.