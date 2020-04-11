Celebrities

Emily Ratajkowski Runs out Into the Street Barefoot as Her Dog Gets Loose in LA

by Tracy Finke
Model Emily Ratajkowski, 28, was having a real drama on Friday outside her home in Los Angeles.

Emily ran out into the street barefoot, panicking, as her dog Colombo escaped through the open fence door. Soon, her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 33, showed up to call their pet to get back.

Fortunately, Colombo responded and reached Sebastian. The model got to her pet before he either ran away or got hit by a car.

 By the way, Emily got married to the American actor in 2018. The model recently surprised her followers with her provocative picture with Sebastian, in which she posed undressed while her husband covers intimate places. She revealed that the photo was taken half a year after their wedding.

The model is very popular on Instagram, where she has 26 million followers.

