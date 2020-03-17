Coco-T Uploads a Breastfeeding Photo

Nicole Natalie Marrow, 40, also known as Coco Austin, Coco, or Coco-T, has shared a photo in which she is breastfeeding her child. The model and blogger received a lot of backlash online for it, mostly from the fans who do not support breastfeeding completely, or at least in public.

The wife of the famous rapper Ice-T, 62, is breastfeeding her 4-year-old daughter Chanel. The comment section is filled with people judging her and saying she should not still be doing it since her daughter is too old for it.

Others wrote that posting such pictures to social media is not appropriate and asked for bans. The caption is also controversial according to some. Coco wrote the following under the Instagram photo:

“At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can! I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting alot of props in the breasfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject ..

I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it’s like to continue boob time with a 4 year old.. I get tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on it! At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt eating real food..

View this post on Instagram This is for those that love family pics!😁 A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Mar 9, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

Thank you to all that understand my view.. i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well.. Us moms are connected.”

One dissatisfied fan wrote, “Eww this is so nasty! This is so wrong I want to barf. She is too old!” while another told her, “Cover it up next time!”

Ice-T and Coco-T have been married since 2002 and they are a famous celebrity couple. They have had their fair share of controversy over the years, so this media coverage is nothing new for them.