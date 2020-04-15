Samantha Fox Turns 54: Skinhead Made Forehead Tattoo of Her Autograph and Other Stories

British singer Samantha Fox became worldwide famous after her big hit “Touch Me” in the 80s, and today she has hordes of fans. At the time, she also worked as a model, and years later stated that she did not regret anything. The singer is celebrating her 54th birthday today, and she still looks great, which her fans all over the world agreed with.

At the age of only 16, Samantha started working as a model and adorned the famous Page 3 in The Sun topless. During this period, she became the most popular pin-up girl of her era and was the youngest model to appear on Page 3. She admits that she did a lot of things that weren’t expected of her and tried to give her photographs a special meaning.

Fox was so popular in the UK that men tattooed her name on their bodies. On one occasion, a skinhead approached her and asked her to give him an autograph on his forehead. A week later, she received a photo of him tattooing her signature in the same place.

She also had bodyguards as a teenager because she feared someone might attack her because of her fame, and numerous men followed her every step.

The singer is a great Christian, but she has no problem posing topless. “God gave me my body. I know it has made many people happy. There is no conflict there”, she admitted on one occasion. Fox is convinced that this is precisely what God wants her to do.

The singer also holds the title of 80’s Most Photographed Briton. She started her singing career in 1986 and has hit the charts worldwide with the single “Touch Me”.

Her father Patrick was her manager until 1991 when she fired him because she was convinced he had stolen a million pounds from her account. She sued him and got a lawsuit, after which she did not speak to him again. Patrick Fox passed away in 2000 and has not spoken to his daughter for nearly a decade.

Although she has had many relationships with men before, Fox has raised numerous speculations about her se*uality in the late 1990s. She later admitted that she had never been genuinely in love with a woman before Myra Stratton.

“All I know is that I’m in love with Myra [Stratton, my manager]. I love her completely and want to spend the rest of my life with her,” Samantha said on one occasion.

The girls were in a relationship until 2015 when Stratton passed away from cancer.