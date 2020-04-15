People Believe Nick Young Is Not a Straight Man After Holding Hands With Another Man

After the photo of Nick Young holding hands with another man became viral, people started speculating that the 34-year-old basketball player came out of the closet.

The picture features Young posing with the younger brother of NBA star Jordan Clarkson, Bear Clarkson. Two men are holding their hands while posing.

In the first moment, it was unknown who uploaded the picture on the Internet, but what was sure it sparked a serious debate. But soon, new information appeared. Allegedly Nick leaked himself this photo so he could troll social media users.

Former LA Lakers star later wrote on Instagram: “I was fooling y’all. Those was joke!!!”.

He was in the center of the cheating scandal during his relationship with rapper Iggy Azaela. However, this wasn’t the first time people speculate about Young’s se*uality, AceShowBiz claims. The rumors started when he left a flirtatious comment of a photo of singer August Alsina, praising his “se*y lips”.

Nick had been engaged to his baby mama Keonna Green since December 2019.