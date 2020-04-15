Cardi B’s Sister “Shakes the Room” in New Video

Cardi B’s younger sister Hennessy Carolina heated up Instagram once again with her new post. The 24-year-old bombshell flaunted her curves in beige top and tight jeans while dancing on Pop Smoke’s hit “Shake the room”.

Carolina danced seductively in front of the camera, promoting her outfit as she is one of the FashionNova partners. Sister of the famous rapper loves to show off her incredible curves on Instagram and to treat her 6.7 million followers with sizzling snaps.

Her fans were stunned with her performance, and they shared their awe in the comments, mostly through fire emojis. “Shake da mf room”, one of her followers wrote, and another added: “Flawless”.

“You and Cardi look so much alike. Both beautiful”, one of the comments read.