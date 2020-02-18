Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns Fans With a No-Makeup Selfie

by Tracy Finke
The famous actress Salma Hayek delighted her fans on Instagram with a vacation photo in which she is posing on the beach makeup-free. She captioned the picture with hashtags #wind and #aire.

The 53-year-old star is known for regularly sharing barefaced photos, proving that she is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood.

Hayek shared a makeup-free shot of herself on vacation and left her fans in complete awe. Her hair is free and curly, while the wind is playing with it.

Image source: Instagram

In just an hour, the photo gained more than 130.000 likes. Her followers were stunned with her natural look. “This woman can do no wrong”, one of her fans wrote, and another added: “Gorgeous locks”. “Beautiful”, “Queen”, “What a beautiful, all-natural woman”, some of the comments read.

