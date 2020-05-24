Home Celebrities Rita Ora Strips Down To a Racy Olive Bikini
by Zarko85
Famous pop singer Rita Ora, 29, is famous on social media for her provocative outfits and intimidating poses. In one of her latest posts, she wore a very small olive bikini and posed for several snaps.

During quarantine, all of the stars are spending their time at home as they have to find some sort of pastime activities. Rita Ora decided to treat her fans with some racy bikini content.

Rita Ora shared a slideshow of three pictures, taken from a very interesting point of view. Considering the angle, the camera was probably on the ground since she is standing directly above it. Her side-boob and under-boob are both clearly visible, as are her subtle tattoos.

Her post almost has 800,000 likes and over 5,000 comments. Her 16.2 million followers commented on her barely-there bikinis and were surprised with her two bikini zone tattoos. Ora also wore bracelets on her left arm, as well as matching necklaces.

The beautiful blonde singer regularly shares all sorts of content with her social media fans. Almost all of her photos are in some way special, as she never scares away from showcasing her best features.

