Khloe Kardashian Startles Fans With Changed Looks

PAGE SIX – 05/23/2020: Kardashian sisters mesmerized the world with their unique looks, and fans can’t get enough of them. Khloe Kardashian decided to make a drastic change that surprised her fans. Some couldn’t even tell if it’s really her.



The 35-year old Kardashian model shared pictures of her new hair color on her Instagram account, and fans went into a frenzy. In addition to her died hair, she also has lovely tanned skin and a few pounds less, making her look better than ever.

Khloe captioned the photo with: “Location: under bi**hes skiiiinnnnn” The fans immediately rushed to comment on her pictures and the new looks. One fan wrote: “Who is Khloe Kardashian trying to fool?” Another added: “Idk if Khloe Kardashian used a surgeon or an app for this new face but either way I want in.”

The more fans commented, the more their surprise by her new looks was bigger. The third fan had this to say: “Khloe Kardashian is coming out of lockdown a whole different person. Wow!”

The disbelief only grew bigger as fans started leaving comments like these: “I just saw a pic of Khloe Kardashian and barely recognized her. Her hair was poppin tho.” One fan even found it appropriate to quote Eminem: “Okay, who is this? WILL THE REAL @khloekardashian PLEASE STAND UP.”

Khloe Kardashian really knows how to alter her looks, as it is different almost every year. In the post below, you can see her progress over time. She truly is a chameleon.

Khloe Kardashian be looking like a different person every year 💀 pic.twitter.com/3UIvklDeQk — superfly sister. (@DoggoneLoverr_) May 22, 2020

Source: pagesix.com