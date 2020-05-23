Home Celebrities Khloe Kardashian Startles Fans With Changed Looks
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Startles Fans With Changed Looks

by Velibor Jotanovic
by Velibor Jotanovic

PAGE SIX – 05/23/2020: Kardashian sisters mesmerized the world with their unique looks, and fans can’t get enough of them. Khloe Kardashian decided to make a drastic change that surprised her fans. Some couldn’t even tell if it’s really her.

The 35-year old Kardashian model shared pictures of her new hair color on her Instagram account, and fans went into a frenzy. In addition to her died hair, she also has lovely tanned skin and a few pounds less, making her look better than ever.

Khloe Kardashian

Source: instagram.com

Khloe captioned the photo with: “Location: under bi**hes skiiiinnnnn” The fans immediately rushed to comment on her pictures and the new looks. One fan wrote: “Who is Khloe Kardashian trying to fool?” Another added: “Idk if Khloe Kardashian used a surgeon or an app for this new face but either way I want in.”

Read Also: Drake Issues an Apology to Keeping Up with the Kardashians Star

The more fans commented, the more their surprise by her new looks was bigger. The third fan had this to say: “Khloe Kardashian is coming out of lockdown a whole different person. Wow!”

View this post on Instagram

location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

The disbelief only grew bigger as fans started leaving comments like these: “I just saw a pic of Khloe Kardashian and barely recognized her. Her hair was poppin tho.” One fan even found it appropriate to quote Eminem: “Okay, who is this? WILL THE REAL @khloekardashian PLEASE STAND UP.”

Khloe Kardashian really knows how to alter her looks, as it is different almost every year. In the post below, you can see her progress over time. She truly is a chameleon.

Source: pagesix.com

Heidi Klum Teases In Lingerie as She Gets Her Hair...

Trump Warned to Wear a Face Mask by Attorney General...

Drake Issues an Apology to Keeping Up with the Kardashians...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
26 − 16 =


Avatar

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy