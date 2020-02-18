Rita Ora Sets Instagram Ablaze With Another Photo

Pop star Rita Ora, 29, shared another sexy photo on her Instagram page, this time wearing a miniature black bikini.

The singer is posing while sitting in a garden and sunbathing, and it seems her bikini really had a tough time to hold in everything.

The amazing photo was caption with, Enjoy your life. Please. Protect your heart and be proud of YOU,” and it now has almost 1 million likes and 6,000 comments.

The beautiful blonde has more than 16 million followers on the famous social media application where he frequently posts content.

The fans went crazy over the photo and flooded to the comment section, and “You look incredible,” “That is just unreal,” or “You are absolutely amazing” were just some of them.