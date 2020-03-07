Joey Essex Was Rita Ora’s One-Night Stand After a Boozy Night Out

Singer Rita Ora, 29, after a boozy night out in London at 4 am, went home with reality star Joey Essex, 29. Rita and Joey wanted to avoid the looks of the curious passersby at night, so they went separately from one location to another.

First, the singer left the club and drove off in her car, and minutes later, Joey took a taxi to the second venue.

During the evening, they talked, drank, and smoked cigarettes relaxed, and in the early hours of the morning went to the singer’s apartment together. They got into Rita’s car, and when they arrived outside her home, Joey first came out of the singer’s Mercedes and, like a gentleman, opened the door to the singer.

Rita and Joey spent 13 hours at the singer’s house, while Joey left her home the next afternoon visibly pleased and smiling.

“Rita and Joey looked very relaxed and happy in each other’s company. They had beaming smiles as they helped each other from a car and excitedly slipped into her house for the night”, an onlooker told the Sun.

A source close to the singer claims that she and Joey are not in a romantic relationship and that it was a one-night stand.