Jennifer Lopez Shows off Her Natural Hair

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, 50, has had countless hairstyle changes over her decades-long career. She wore buns, long locks, and everything in between.
The “Hustlers” star was recently seen on her Instagram page without any hair extensions, which is a rare occasion in her life.
The fans were amazed with her natural hair and look, and many pointed out that J. Lo looks so much like her daughter Emme. The young one has gorgeous hair, which she obviously inherited from her superstar mother.
Comments below the photos were nothing but positive, including, “I love your hair this length, so pretty!” and “I’m obsessed with your hair!”.
Lopez captioned the photo with a message to her fans, saying, “Back in the studio, workin’ on my skills.”
This is not the first time she went extension-less in 2020, as she did a modelling gig for Versace and their new Spring/Summer campaign. Her hair back then was wet and sleeked back, and the looked stunning as always.
For the Film Independent Spirit Awards at the start of February, she also left her extensions at home as she wore a sleek straight hairstyle.
