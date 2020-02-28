Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez Shows off Her Natural Hair

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, 50, has had countless hairstyle changes over her decades-long career. She wore buns, long locks, and everything in between.

source:dailymail.co.uk

The “Hustlers” star was recently seen on her Instagram page without any hair extensions, which is a rare occasion in her life.

Read also: Jennifer Lopez Naked In “Hustler”

source:dailymail.co.uk

The fans were amazed with her natural hair and look, and many pointed out that J. Lo looks so much like her daughter Emme. The young one has gorgeous hair, which she obviously inherited from her superstar mother.

Read also:Jennifer Lopez Shares an Adorable Picture on Her Twins’ 12th Birthday

source:dailymail.co.uk

Comments below the photos were nothing but positive, including, “I love your hair this length, so pretty!” and “I’m obsessed with your hair!”.

source:dailymail.co.uk

Lopez captioned the photo with a message to her fans, saying, “Back in the studio, workin’ on my skills.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Back in the studio, workin’ on my skills. 🖤🎼🎤

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

This is not the first time she went extension-less in 2020, as she did a modelling gig for Versace and their new Spring/Summer campaign. Her hair back then was wet and sleeked back, and the looked stunning as always.

source:popsugar.com

For the Film Independent Spirit Awards at the start of February, she also left her extensions at home as she wore a sleek straight hairstyle.

source:dailymail.co.uk

Who Wore It Better – Rihanna or Nicki Minaj?

Sofia Vergara: New Beginnings

Pierce Brosnan’s Son Turns 19: Fans Ask If He Will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
11 × 4 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy