Coronavirus “Rolls” Down The Street in India

by Elsa Stringer
In the city of Hyderabad, India, the officials came up with a clever and interesting idea of how to effectively keep the citizens inside of their homes.

They disguised a small car and made it look like a giant coronavirus molecule. The green and red abomination is rolling down the street and it is a true attraction, maybe too much, since it only draws attention instead of keeping people away!

In the video, the inventor of the car explains that the car has a 100cc engine, 6 wheels, one seat, and it can go 40 km/h. He says his creation goes around town and reminds the people coronavirus will get them if they make mistakes and break isolation rules.

