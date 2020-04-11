Elizabeth Hurley Poses With a Chainsaw During Quarantin

Like most of the people in the world right now, actress Elizabeth Hurley, 54, is stuck at her family home in quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The famous English actress and the former partner of Hugh Grant, 54, is widely famous for her youthfulness. She looks so good for her age that many are wondering how she does it.

Her colleagues half her age can hardly compete with her stunning figure and beautiful looks, as nobody would say she is older than 35. What is more, she regularly treats her 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

One of her latest post includes herself outside, surrounded by nature, as she is holding a chainsaw in her hands. She is currently in quarantine with her son Damian, 18, mother Angela, 79, her aunt, and several other elderly people.

The photo almost has 50,000 likes and around 1,000 comments. The question simply says, “Manual labour #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe.”