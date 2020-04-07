Rich Kids Crying Over Isolation in Their Luxury Mansions

They wear designer masks and disinfect themselves with champagne, who wouldn’t love them?

Rich kids are always finding new ways to annoy the common people, and now they do so by posting pictures from self-isolation during coronavirus pandemic. Their quarantine includes giant yachts, villas, private jets, money-filled bathtubs…

Instead of hygiene masks, Rich Kids of Instagram are wearing designer masks.

We bring you pictures of the rich people who complained about isolation and boasted about their lives at the same time.