Rich Kids Crying Over Isolation in Their Luxury Mansions

by Tracy Finke
They wear designer masks and disinfect themselves with champagne, who wouldn’t love them?

Image source: thesun.co.uk

Rich kids are always finding new ways to annoy the common people, and now they do so by posting pictures from self-isolation during coronavirus pandemic. Their quarantine includes giant yachts, villas, private jets, money-filled bathtubs…

Image source: thesun.co.uk

Instead of hygiene masks, Rich Kids of Instagram are wearing designer masks.

Image source: thesun.co.uk

We bring you pictures of the rich people who complained about isolation and boasted about their lives at the same time.

Image source: profimedia.com

Image source: profimedia.com

Image source: thesun.co.uk

Image source: thesun.co.uk

Image source: thesun.co.uk

Image source: thesun.co.uk

Tracy Finke

