Renee Zellweger: Tears, Satin and Weird Grimaces

Hollywood actress Renee Zellweger, 50, has won the award for the best actress, at this year’s BAFTAs. She earned the prestigious award for her role of Judy Harland in the movie “Judy”.

At the ceremony, the actress can be seen both laughing and crying with happiness, following her historic career success. However, during her speech, something else attracted the attention of fans and media. Her weird and unnatural facial expressions stole the show, the result of many plastic surgeries and corrections over the years.

“Her plastic face was so obvious that it cast a shadow on such a big reward,” said some of the comments regarding her win. Others told her that like many of her colleagues, she has to accept the fact that she is no longer a young woman and that she cannot look like one anymore.

Although she tried to sway away the rumors about it, she eventually admitted to overdoing it with Botox. Because of her many treatments, her face resembles a plastic mask in some areas, while other parts wrinkle as soon as she makes any movement. Her lips also look somewhat deformed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, her outfit was another story, as the long satin pink dress accentuated her amazing figure. The gentle light shade of pinkish purple looked gorgeous on the actress, and the unusual cut and sleeve accents further made the looks special.

She also wore several rings, as well as matching oversized golden bracelets on each hand. To complete the look, she chose high-heeled saloon shoes. Her hair was tied in a simple bun.