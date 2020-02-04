At a glamorous award ceremony in New York City, Kylie Minogue decided to shine when she chose her breathtaking outfit for the night.
In her pretty purple shade dress, she managed to accentuate all of her best body features. She left everyone present speechless with her feminine glam ensemble.
The dress was made in such a way to give her hourglass body figure even more pop. Lastly, she accessorized the look with subtle silver earrings and bracelets, and a pair of matching sandals.
Fashion critics had nothing bad to say about her styling for the evening, and it safe to say she struck gold with this one.
This beauty @naomiwatts made me beam AND well up. Thank you for your beautiful words at the @_aaausa event 💖A moving and inspiring night with so much pure Aussie love. #Repost @naomiwatts ・・・ Such an incredible evening with so many old and new friends. Loved honoring 👑 @kylieminogue AND… @_aaausa made over $1million and all was donated to @redcrossau !!! Wonderful to see everyone come together to help heal beautiful 🇦🇺 ❤️ 🐨 xox
