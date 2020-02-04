Celebrities

Kylie Minogue Ruled Over the Red Carpet in Her Purple Slip Dress

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

At a glamorous award ceremony in New York City, Kylie Minogue decided to shine when she chose her breathtaking outfit for the night.

In her pretty purple shade dress, she managed to accentuate all of her best body features. She left everyone present speechless with her feminine glam ensemble.

source:profimedia.com

The dress was made in such a way to give her hourglass body figure even more pop. Lastly, she accessorized the look with subtle silver earrings and bracelets, and a pair of matching sandals.

source:profimedia.com

Fashion critics had nothing bad to say about her styling for the evening, and it safe to say she struck gold with this one.

v

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Share Bizarre Pictures on Instagram!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Never Closer: Are They Hiding...

Brad Pitt’s Son Can’t Stand His Father! The Actor Is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
6 × 14 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy