British Rapper Ty Passes Away At 47 Due To Coronavirus

Famous British rap star Benedict Chijioke, 47, more popular by his stage name Ty, has passed away due to coronavirus. The rapper was admitted to a hospital at the beginning of April after he showed COVID-19 related symptoms.

Various media outlets report that he experienced several health-related complications following his coronavirus infection. The doctors soon put him into a medically induced coma.

His body could better take in the necessary medication in a coma. Things were looking well, and on one page from April 19 it still says that his condition was better. Sadly though, he seemed to have experienced further complications.

Ty became popular following his first album “The Awkward” back in 2001. In 2004, he received a nomination for the Mercury Prize, thanks to his second studio album “Upwards.” His last album was “A Work of Heart” from 2018.

