Queen Elizabeth wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in Britain!

by Elsa Stringer
The young pair has famously moved to Vancouver, Canada, after their joint decision to start an independent life away from everything that has to do with the Royal family.

Now however, Queen Elizabeth II wants them back in Great Britain in March for the Commonwealth Day. On this day all members of the family gather, and the as the head of the Church of Britain, the Queen has the main word.

On March 9, the public could finally see the “runaway” couple once again, who shocked the world some two months ago with their decision to leave the monarchy behind.

Since this day is very important for the Crown, many believe they simply cannot refuse the Queen’s invite. It looks like the young parents will have to postpone their private plans one more time in order to fulfill Harry’s grandmother’s wish.

