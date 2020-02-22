Pussycat Dolls Member Ashley Roberts Stuns at the Brit Awards

The traditional Brit Award red carpet ceremony is an event where world’s biggest music stars show up and pose for the photographers. At this year’s edition there were some incredible outfits by the beautiful stars.

One of the members of the famous Pussycat Dolls group, Ashley Roberts, 38, showed up to the glamorous occasion and stole the show with her incredible figure and looks.

Read also: Everything You Need to Know About the Pussycat Dolls in 2020

The blonde beauty opted for an outfit that revealed her sculpted stomach, as her abs were on full display. Her somewhat provocative style included a naked top and skirt combination, and most people agree she looked sexy.



The group has recently revealed they are getting back to together after 11 years, so it only makes sense for her to start appearing at famous events.