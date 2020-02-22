Uncategorized

Pussycat Dolls Member Ashley Roberts Stuns at the Brit Awards

by Elsa Stringer
The traditional Brit Award red carpet ceremony is an event where world’s biggest music stars show up and pose for the photographers. At this year’s edition there were some incredible outfits by the beautiful stars.

One of the members of the famous Pussycat Dolls group, Ashley Roberts, 38, showed up to the glamorous occasion and stole the show with her incredible figure and looks.

source:instagram.com

source:instagram.com

The blonde beauty opted for an outfit that revealed her sculpted stomach, as her abs were on full display. Her somewhat provocative style included a naked top and skirt combination, and most people agree she looked sexy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

✨Thanks @brits for having me. Enjoyed working for @thisisheart team on the red carpet ♥️

A post shared by ASHLEY ROBERTS (@iamashleyroberts) on


The group has recently revealed they are getting back to together after 11 years, so it only makes sense for her to start appearing at famous events.

Elsa Stringer

