Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother Suffered a Stroke

One of the best footballers in the history of the sport, Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, took an emergency flight to his home country of Portugal following his mother’s stroke.

Dolores Aveiro, 65, was taken to hospital in Madeira a little after 5AM on Tuesday morning. She is currently stable, but it was a major scare for the star player and the rest of their family.

The family asked for everyone to respect their wishes about privacy, as Dolores stays in intensive care until he is better.

Ronaldo took it to social media to thank his fans for the support, stating the following:

“Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time.”

The experts confirmed she suffered an ishemic stroke, which was caused by a blood clot that usually blocks or plugs blood vessels in the brain. Madeira Health Service issued a statement regarding her condition:

“We can confirm the admission of Dolores Aveiro in the early hours of March 3 with an ischemic stroke with a short evolution time. This enabled two vascular recanalization therapies to be carried out, one which was thrombolysis and another which was a thrombectomy. These therapies are contributing towards improving the prognosis. So far the evolution of the patient’s clinical situation is proceeding as expected.”

The statement continues:

“It should be noted that a stroke, in its acute phase, always has a reserved prognosis. In compliance with general data protection regulation, we will not be able to provide any other type of information about this specific case and its evolution as this is a matter that is reserved for family members. All clinical information will be made known only and exclusively to the patient’s family, who may make it public or not as is their right.”

Dolores is quite active on social media and she has been posting regularly until the incident. The comment sections of her posts are filled with messages of support from her 2.1 million followers, wishing her a speedy recovery and all the best in her fight.

