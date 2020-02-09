Plastic Surgeon Reveals Before and After Celebrity Photos

It is no secret most celebrities undergo at least some plastic surgery or procedure in order to correct something they are not happy about on their bodies. Others use their Photoshop skills to try and get a similar result in their photos.

Now, one plastic surgeon decided to shed some light on the truth. On the website of a British plastic and cosmetic surgery clinic published before and after photographs of many famous people who employed their services.

Read also: These Celebrities Admitted to Having Plastic Surgeries

In addition, they showed some before and after photos that were treated with Photoshop and other editing software.

View this post on Instagram Instagram V Reality. Swipe right ➡️ A post shared by Dr Raphael Aesthetics (@drraphaesthetic) on Jan 25, 2020 at 11:55pm PST

One of the celebrities in question is Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, a woman who is considered a natural beauty who stays away from these things.

Read also: Plastic Surgeon Adopted Two Daughters and Now They Are Addicted to Cosmetic Surgery

The website published a whole gallery of celebrity photographs, and there are some interesting names there.