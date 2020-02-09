Cookie and EJ Johnson Attend Tom Ford’s Fashion Show in Matching Black & White Outfits

Cookie Johnson and her son EJ Johnson attended Tom Ford’s fashion show that was held in Los Angeles this year instead of New York. All A-list guests were invited to celebrate Ford’s Fall 2020 collection, which was inspired by ‘70s glamour.

The wife and 27-year-old son of legendary LA Lakers player Magic Johnson decided to wear matching black and white outfits. While Cookie showed in an all-white suit and lacy blouse paired with black pointed-toe heels, “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” star donned a black top and tight pants, with also black pointed-toe heels accompanied with the same color clutch bag. He completed his look with a long white coat.

Cookie posted a picture of two of them on Instagram and delighted their fans with their appearance. The famous actress Octavia Spencer wrote in comments: “Shut. It. Down!! You all look amazing”.

Some of her followers were amazed by EJ’s confidence. “EJ is so awesome when your confident, classy & determined to live your life knowing love and happiness the pride of living is life,” “Y’all look nice! Ej’s always styling and profiling! Get me dem outfits EJ”, some of the comments read.

One of Cookie’s fans wrote: “I love everything about this photo. What I know to be true is that its photos like this will inspire mothers and fathers to stand in support of the children. For you both, this is capturing a beautiful moment in your abundant life”.

Others were stunned with their look. “You both look amazing,” one their fans wrote, and another added: “Omg that suit is Spectacular.”

Read Also: The Son of Magic Johnson Shows Off Some Skin in a Picture with Mom Cookie

Last year’s show, EJ Johnson attended with his younger sister Elisa in matching black outfits.

The 61-year-old Cookie Johnson also shared on Instagram a small glimpse of the atmosphere on the runway.

Some of the guests watching Tom Ford’s spectacular show were Kate Hudson, Kylie Jenner, JLo, Miley Cyrus, Jason Momoa, and many other A-list celebrities.