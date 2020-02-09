Celebrities

Adam Sandler Snapped in a Funny Photo

by Elsa Stringer
Famous Hollywood actor and stand-up comedian Adam Sandler, 53, was snapped by the paparazzi in a very interesting and funny pose.

The famous star has recently had mixed success with his career. After numerous widely watched but not critically successful movies, he released “Uncut Gems”, a movie which was a major failure at the box office. Therefore, he decided to take some time off and relax.

 

Sandler went for a pedicure in Los Angeles, and while he was enjoying a relaxing afternoon, the tireless paparazzi took some photos of him which instantly became viral.

He can be seen in a blue bathrobe while holding his smartphone, and his facial expressions and finger pointing are very funny and so in line with his famous comedic character and a great sense of humor.

He was hardly mad about the invasion of privacy like some other stars would be. Instead, he started to act out being angry and threatening the photographers, wiggling his index finger and making “angry” faces. What a fun guy!

