Owen Wilson Enjoys Quarantine With His Son but Still Doesn’t Want to Meet His Daughter

The actor Owen Wilson was spotted Sunday with his two sons and a towel in his hands, and it appears, according to the Daily Mail, that they went to the beach in Malibu, even though it was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilson was barefooted while strolling with his sons Robert, whom he has with Air marshal Jade Duell, and Finn, whom he welcomed with personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist. Neither the actor nor his children had the protective masks recommended by US authorities.

The eternal bachelor tries to be a good father to the sons he got with his ex-girlfriends but has never met his 18-month-old daughter Lyla Aranya. He got it with Varunie Vongsvirates, 35, who he has been dating for about five years, according to some media reports.

Owen insisted on a paternity test, and when it was proved that Lyla was his daughter, he agreed to pay monthly alimony of $ 25,000. Still, the actor doesn’t want to see his youngest child.

“You should see your daughter, she’s incredible, you’re really missing out. She looks just like Lyla needs a father. It’s ironic how Owen keeps getting these father roles, he’s playing a father in his new movie, and he’s never met his own daughter Lyla needs a father. It’s ironic that Owen gets these father roles, and he never met his own daughter”, Varunie said a few months ago.