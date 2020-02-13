Celebrities

Oscars Have Passed but Her Dress Is Still in Focus

by Elsa Stringer
Puerto Rican actress and supermodel Joan Smalls, 31, decided to steal the show at the Vanity Fair party that took place just after the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

source:instagram.com

She found a way to be absolutely noticed, but not for a good reason. The critics found a lot of things wrong with her dress choice, mostly because of how revealing and inappropriate the toilette dress was.

source:instagram.com

The former “Victoria’s Secret” model wanted to experiment and opted for a sky and deep blue dress, while covering her breasts in crystals. Therefore, the overall look was more vulgar than glamorous.

Read also: Jennifer Lopez Looks Smoking Hot at Oscars After-party

 

@vanityfair Oscar Party ⚡️ Thanks for pulling through team

Her makeup and hair were great, as always, and she completed the look with a pair of silver sandals. Hopefully next time around she will be as daring while keeping it appropriate and wit taste.

Read also: Billy Porter Wears An Unusual Dress and Shoes to the Oscars

 

Back to Basic Programming 🌬 Para aquellos que no entienden

