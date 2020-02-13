Oscars Have Passed but Her Dress Is Still in Focus

Puerto Rican actress and supermodel Joan Smalls, 31, decided to steal the show at the Vanity Fair party that took place just after the 92nd annual Academy Awards.
She found a way to be absolutely noticed, but not for a good reason. The critics found a lot of things wrong with her dress choice, mostly because of how revealing and inappropriate the toilette dress was.
The former “Victoria’s Secret” model wanted to experiment and opted for a sky and deep blue dress, while covering her breasts in crystals. Therefore, the overall look was more vulgar than glamorous.
Her makeup and hair were great, as always, and she completed the look with a pair of silver sandals. Hopefully next time around she will be as daring while keeping it appropriate and wit taste.
