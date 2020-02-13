After Liposuction Amber Rose Gets a Forehead Tattoo!

Model and media personality Amber Rose shocked the public with a new forehead tattoo. The 36-year-old got under the spotlight when she decided to undergo liposuction just a month after she gave birth to her second child.

Amber proudly tattooed her older son’s nickname and younger son’s name, so the words in cursive letters that found a place on her forehead are “Bash Slash.” Because of the tattoo devoted to her sons “Bash” (Sebastian Taylor) and “Slash” (Electric Alexander Edwards), Rose received a massive public backlash on social media.

The 36-year-old model posted a photo on Instagram boasting about her new ink. She posed wearing black sunglasses and showing her other tattoos, which she is famous for. “When your Mom lets you draw on your Barbie. #Bash #Slash””, Amber caption the photos.

Many of her followers were shocked and criticized her for getting a forehead tattoo and telling her she is “too pretty for a tattoo on her face.”

One of her followers wrote: “This literally makes no sense,” and another one wrote: “Why would you want to do that to your face?”. “Say what u want, but face tattoos are stupid,” one of the comments read.

A few hours later, Rose shared another snap, posing in a plunging red robe. She wrote: “Beauty is not what’s on the outside… it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Inside of my Pu**y and inside of my heart.”

After facing backlash from social media users, Amber Rose decided to answer to all Internet trolls. In an Instagram post, she wrote to “people that are telling her she’s too pretty for a face tat,” telling them she can do “whatever the f**k she wants in life.”

Rose revealed that her tattoo was inspired by the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash.

“I don’t want this to sound corny or anything, but kinda after Kobe died, it made me reflect on my life. I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh Kobe died, and you went and got a tattoo,’ but it was kinda like that”, she told on Fox Soul’s series “One on One with Keyshia Cole” on Wednesday.

“I’ve been wanting this tattoo for a long time, and I was like, ‘You know what, life is so short just do it. Just live your best life.’ This is how I felt, and I’m happy I did it,” she concluded.