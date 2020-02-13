Kate Hudson Shows Everyone How Good 40 Can Look

Actress Kate Hudson stunned everyone at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, and proved that being 40 years old can look as good as 20 or 30, if not better.

Her styling was spotless, as she kept it feminine, elegant, and modern. Except her style that we will get back to, her figure and incredible looks charmed the fans, the media, and her colleagues.

Usually, women forget about their looks and style after 40, not paying nearly as much attention to how the present themselves to the world. This is hardly the age to stop and Kate shows us how properly taking care about yourself can make you look and feel.

I went out…. 🤩 #HadFunToo 💃 #Oscars2020

“Like fine wine, she is better and more stunning with age,” said one astonished fan. Her discrete makeup was just the right shade to make her best facial features stand out, while her red lipstick complemented her yellow floor length gown amazingly.

Her look also included three golden bracelets, golden earrings, a huge golden ring and clutch, and a pair of golden high heel sandals. The dress also had some white and crystal floral elements throughout.

Overall, Kate Hudson was easily among the best dressed celebrities at the “Vanity Fair” Oscars after party.