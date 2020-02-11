Celebrities

Billy Porter Wears An Unusual Dress and Shoes to the Oscars

by Elsa Stringer
Actor, singer, and performer Billy Porter, 50, opted for a very interesting outfit to the 92. Annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

At the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, he showed up to the red carpet ceremony wearing a golden feather like top, and a long wide skirt with a phoenix design.

To complete his gold and dark red style, he wore a pair of golden high-heeled shoes. Accessory wise, it was minimal as he only wore a bracelet and a ring.

This is not the first time he wore something like this to the Oscars, as he once showed up wearing a blazer and a similarly log and wide black skirt.

