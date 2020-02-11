Billy Porter Wears An Unusual Dress and Shoes to the Oscars

Actor, singer, and performer Billy Porter, 50, opted for a very interesting outfit to the 92. Annual Academy Awards on Sunday.
At the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, he showed up to the red carpet ceremony wearing a golden feather like top, and a long wide skirt with a phoenix design.
To complete his gold and dark red style, he wore a pair of golden high-heeled shoes. Accessory wise, it was minimal as he only wore a bracelet and a ring.
View this post on Instagram
#ad Everyone has their pre-carpet ritual and mine is just marvelous. Grab your @ketelone_us martini and lets go shut this carpet down! #DrinkMarvelously 📸 by @santiagraphy Style by @sammyratelle Grooming by @heyannabee Wearing @gilesdeacon_ Custom Couture Fine Jewelry by @atelierswarovski
This is not the first time he wore something like this to the Oscars, as he once showed up wearing a blazer and a similarly log and wide black skirt.