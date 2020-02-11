Jennifer Lopez Looks Smoking Hot at Oscars After-party

Jennifer Lopez is considered one of the most attractive women in the world, and she justified that title once again. As it is known, after the Academy Awards, parties were held throughout Los Angeles, and famous J Lo attended one of them.

The 50-year-old actress and singer wasn’t at Sunday’s night red carpet, but she didn’t miss the celebration after the ceremony. For this occasion, J Lo wore a glamorous outfit that highlighted her lush curves. In heavily embellished Julien Macdonald dress with plunging neckline and high slit, Lopez looked breathtaking.

Her captivating dress was accompanied with silver Jimmy Choo platform sandals. Before heading to the party, J Lo posed for a quick snap with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez posted a picture from a dressing room on her Instagram. “Dance the night away, live your life and stay young on the floor,” she captioned the photo. Her fans were delighted and shared their adoration for her looks in comments. “Who wants an Oscar when you’re a whole trophy!”, one of the comments read.

One of her followers wrote: “Stunning,” and another added: “Gorgeous.” “Looks up the definition of perfection and BAM there’s this picture of J Lo,” one of her fans wrote. This picture has more than two million likes.

J Lo also posted a story on Instagram, showing her whole outfit and her sizzling physique. “Ready for an Oscars bash,” the singer and actress wrote.