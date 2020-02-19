Melania Looks Happier With Barack Obama Than With Donald Trump

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TIMES – 02/19/2020: A few years back, Melania Trump attended the funeral of a former First Lady Barbara Bush. Her husband, Donald Trump, did not accompany her. But, there was at least on ex-President to be there for Melania. It was Barack Obama. The First Lady was pictured talking and smiling in a conversation with former Illinois Governor.



The picture shows Melania Trump and Barack Obama exchanging words and smiling in a relaxed conversation. The photo dates back to 2018, but it resurfaced now when stories about the relationship between POTUS and Melania Trump are making circles. This picture quickly attracted the attention of netizens, and they were quick to comment.

All of them agree on one thing; the First Lady looks happy in the company of the ex-President Barack Obama. At the same time, they claim she never seemed as relaxed when photographed with her husband. It is a rare opportunity to see the First Lady laughed. A body language expert claims that Melania will never laugh if she doesn’t feel like it. According to this body language, expert people from Slovenia don’t fake their smiles.

This photo attracted the attention of many people, including the author of NeuroTribes: The Legacy of Autism and the Future of Neurodiversity, Steve Silberman. In his Twitter post, Silberman wrote: “This is Melania and Obama sitting together today at former First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral. Have you ever, ever, EVER seen Melania smile like this, and look this relaxed, beside her own husband? Ever?”

I think Melania should also congratulate #PresidentsDay2020 to Obama, since she is happier at a funeral with him than literally anywhere with Trump pic.twitter.com/mstON17tIx — Alicia Redd (@AliciaRedd2) February 17, 2020

Other users speculated on how Donald Trump would react upon seeing this photo. They suggested that it shouldn’t be shown to him. Bob Cesca said: “Do NOT tweet this photo to @realDonaldTrump. He’ll hate knowing that the first time Melania cracked a smile in years was during a quiet chat with Obama.”

If this photo continues to make rounds on the Internet, the speculations that Melania and Donald aren’t happily married will start rising again.

Source: ibtimes.com