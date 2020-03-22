Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Body in a White Bikini

Brazilian supermodel and Victoria Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio, 38, has shared a new photo on her Instagram page where she can be seen flaunting her incredible body on a beach.

The beauty left almost nothing to the imagination one more time as she opted for a white bikini that let most of her amazing physique pop out.

Her sculpted abs, long lean legs, and all of the curves are on display in this amazing photo, which has more than 121,000 likes and almost 600 comments.

The comment section is overflowing with positive comments by the fans who are praising her natural looks and dreamy figure.

Her caption below the photo reads:

“And in the end, all I learned was how to be strong alone #stayhome #staypositive”

The model has well over 10 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly uploads and shares pictures and stories from her life.