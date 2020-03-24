Special “Friends” Reunion Cancelled Following Coronavirus Outbreak

The special reunion episode of the legendary sitcom “Friends” has been put on hold following the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the latest project to be cancelled, put on hold, or slowed down as the world is becoming more and more isolated in quarantine.

The new date of filming has not yet been decided on, and HBO Max declined to comment. None of the six actors commented on the hiatus either and the fans are eagerly following their social media for news.

Matthew Perry, who portrays Chandler Bing, posted a photo on his Instagram page around 4 weeks ago where he officially announced the episode. He captioned it with, “It’s happening….” and the fans went crazy. They flooded the comment section and shared their amazement and gratitude.

The iconic sitcom ended in 2004 after 10 seasons. In 2018, it was the second most watched show on the popular Netflix streaming platform.

We will all have to be patient and wait a bit longer before we are treated to the long-awaited reunion special. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, numerous branches of entertainment have suffered including the movie and TV industry, as well as music and sports.