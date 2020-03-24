Celebrities

Reality Star Jessica Brody Loses Both Jobs and Decides to Become an Influencer

by Tracy Finke
Former “Bachelor” star Jessica Brody has lost both of her jobs due to coronavirus shutdown, so she was forced to become a social media influencer as she needs money after becoming unemployed.

The 31-year-old worked as a bartender and a makeup artist, but measures meant to stop the spread of the virus, such as closing bars and clubs, left her unable to work.

Recently she started sharing posts promoting the clothing retailer Pretty Little Thing. The brunette beauty, with 270,000 followers on her Instagram profile, also launched her own YouTube channel this week.

Whether Jessica Brody will find her luck in the world of social media influencing, remains to be seen.

