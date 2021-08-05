Old School Star Doesn’t See Stability in WWE’s Future

John Cena is one of the longest-tenured stars in WWE history. But, he won’t be around until the end of the world. It’s just not possible. When it comes to professional wrestlers, father time takes its toll. Stars who get older are no longer able to work full-time. WWE schedule is not easy and with time it gets harder to be available always.

John Cena is one of those who already started working on a future away from the company. Talking to Brian Truitt of USA Today, Cena was eager to discuss his run with the company, his current arrangement with WWE, and his imminent future in Hollywood. Cena is one of those who already made a name for himself in the movie industry. At the moment he’s involved with DC Comics and their projects. We’ll be able to see the Face of the WWE in the upcoming The Suicide Squad.

Cena was quite opened when it comes to his work with the WWE. He was honest and admitted that the only way he could work full-time was if there’s a fountain of youth to reverse his age. His contributions to the company were immense in the past, but with time he’ll be able to be less of a star for Vince McMahon. In his opinion, the company is still too reliant on older stars such as himself. Cena is of the opinion that if this trend continues the company won’t be able to retain its stability.

During the interview, Cena stated: “Man, I wish there was some sort of fountain of youth where I could be a full-time contributor. The longer they continue to bet on an aging prospect, that makes (WWE’s) future a little bit less stable. I used to chastise people for not working as efficiently as the WWE.”

Cena didn’t hold back when talking about his beginnings, and the future of the company. For years, John was the pillar that kept WWE standing high. But he’s aware that it is not easy being a young man working for the world’s premium wrestling company. He also reflected on a time when he was a young wrestler aiming for the top: “And as a young man, I failed big. I was judgmental and I was apprehensive and I wanted to be back in the ring because I loved that immediate gratification.”

Most problems have more than one path to a solution. Have empathy and respect for others if they choose a path different from yours. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 4, 2021

The problem Cena decided to discuss is not a news one. Head honchos at the company are well aware of what’s the issue. But, this is the first time that a star of Cena’s caliber spoke out publicly. The 16-time world champion didn’t take a dig at the company but merely spoke the facts. But, we are sure, Mr. McMahon won’t be glad to hear John speaking about it outside the company. Nonetheless, he won’t be able to do anything about it, as Cena is one of those stars that’s not bigger than the company but it is the company.

The best thing Vince McMahon could do is to try and push some young talent through the ranks. Yes, Cena can still run the headliners, but the tie is right for a new generation. John’s next fight is vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas. The two men will go at it for the title of the WWE Universal Champion.