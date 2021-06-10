Oasis Frontman Rips Hard Into Prince Harry and Royal Family Issues

It would seem that everyone in the UK has an opinion on the Royal family. So, it’s no wonder that one of the leading members of the UK Brit-Pop sensation Oasis has an opinion on what’s currently transpiring between the members of the Royal family. Noel Gallagher decided to dish Prince Harry, the ex-Duke of Sussex.

During one of his interviews, he didn’t save any words speaking about Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan Markle. Some of the issues he founds peculiar with the Royal pair come from the fact that his relationship with his brother Liam is also damaged just like those within the most famous British family. IN years since Oasis split he’s been receiving fire from his brother Liam, and he feels the Royals are receiving the same from Harry and Meghan.

Talking to the reporters before the tour with his band The High Flying Birds continues he said: “Prince William. I feel that f***ing lad’s pain. He’s got a f***ing younger brother shooting his f***ing mouth off with s*** that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William.”

Oasis split some twenty years ago, and in the mid-time, noel has a ten-year history with his new band. Talking about their future plans, it was inevitable for Noel to touch on the subject of the Royal Family as most Brits do. Known for his sharp tongue, the biggest Manchester City fan didn’t hold back.

The guitarist, singer, and songwriter said: “It’s funny though, doing promo for this, it’s funny how they obsess about it around the world. I did a week here of Australian promo down the phone and Zoom and all that and they were like, ‘So Noel Gallagher, f***ing ten years of High Flying Birds! It’s been amazing! And f***ing Oasis! But what we want to know is, how much of a c*** is Prince Harry? And I’m just like, ‘I don’t know mate. I don’t know them.”

Noel has been on a break with his music in the previous eighteen months as everything was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he’s prepared to continue his hard work after being confined to his home in recent months. It would seem that he let some of the fumes go after talking about the ex-Royals. The singer added: “But Prince Harry is coming across like a typical f***ing woke snowflake, f***ing a***hole. Just don’t be f***ing dissing your family because there’s no need for it. This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that.” who would have thought that Noel has such a strong opinion on what transpires in the Royal family.

Showing us that he’s more than a big-mouthed rock star, Noel has prepared two new tracks for the upcoming anthology while continuing work on a new album. The band now has quite a history of being thirteen years old. While still going strong, Noel admits that the world of music is quite different today than it was in the 90s and early 00s when Oasis dominated the music scene.

Reflecting on the current situation, the ex-Oasis frontman said: “They’re just chasing the streams and the numbers and if they can get kids who are gagging to be famous and who look good and have got fairly decent voices, they’ve got in-house songwriters who can write it. I was at the Ivor Novello songwriters awards once when the song of the year came up and it was by Emeli Sande. Anyway, eight people got up to accept the award.”

Concluding on the subject of modern music Noel added: “The music business, artistically, is the worst it has ever been — but financially, they’re smashing the a*** out of it. Flying.”

Considering his critique targeted at modern artists it remains to be seen how will his new two songs titled We’re On Our Way Now and Flying On The Ground fare when they’re out.