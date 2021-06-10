Elon Musk Mocks “Anonymous”, Who Openly Threaten Him In A New Video

Over the weekend, the account, which claimed to be linked to the group “Anonymous”, posted a video on social media accusing the billionaire Elon Musk of destroying the lives of people who lost money in the cryptocurrency market.

They declared war against the American billionaire because he manipulates the price of the cryptocurrency bitcoin with his messages on social networks. In the video published by the hackers, they state that the first man of the company “Tesla” has seized too much power over the cryptocurrency market and that they are tired of the way he treats ordinary workers.

“You may think you’re the smartest person in the room, but now you’ve met your match,” a robotic voice is heard in the video. “We’re Anonymous! We’re a legion! Expect us.” You can watch the full video here.

The warning, however, does not seem to be successful, because Elon Musk decided to openly mock the video, showing that he was not scared in any way. A satirical sequel to the video titled “Anonymous Part II”, which was shared by a Tesla investor and a fan of Elona Maska who uses the “Not Financial Advice” account, revealed that the anonymous voice was Gordon Johnson, an analyst. Musk responded to such a video on Twitter with two laughing emoticons.

The video clearly shows that Musk and his supporters believe that the video, which was published over the weekend, and in which he was threatened by Anonymous, was made by sellers who tried to devalue Tesla’s shares and at the same time hide their traces.

However, we have very little information about the original intention of the video. Although Musk was undoubtedly responsible for the movement of the financial market and the dynamics of the value of cryptocurrencies with his influence on social networks, the question is whether he should be condemned for that, because despite the thousands who lost money, many made money again.

Should an eccentric billionaire and entrepreneur be blamed for that? For Anonymous, the answer is obvious.