Nicole Scherzinger Says She Had a Mustache While Young

One of the most attractive and beautiful women in the world, the lead singer of “Pussycat Dolls” Nicole Scherzinger, 41, shared a childhood photo on her Instagram page.

She wrote quite an interesting caption alongside the cute blast from the past, saying, “Safe to say I may have had a mustache during my first communion #throwbackthursday”

Her post now has over 48,000 likes and more than 500 comments. She is one of the many celebrities to share a photograph from their childhood days during quarantine.

It is really hard to think about the gorgeous artist as anything but breathtaking, no matter her joke about the early days!