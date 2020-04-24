Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Says She Had a Mustache While Young

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

One of the most attractive and beautiful women in the world, the lead singer of “Pussycat Dolls” Nicole Scherzinger, 41, shared a childhood photo on her Instagram page.

source:instagram.com

She wrote quite an interesting caption alongside the cute blast from the past, saying, “Safe to say I may have had a mustache during my first communion #throwbackthursday”

Read Also: Did Nicole Scherzinger Just Have Plastic Surgery?

Her post now has over 48,000 likes and more than 500 comments. She is one of the many celebrities to share a photograph from their childhood days during quarantine.

Read Also: Nicole Scherzinger Poses in a Tight Bodysuit and Boots

View this post on Instagram

Day ??? of self-isolation 🚁🤣

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) on

 

It is really hard to think about the gorgeous artist as anything but breathtaking, no matter her joke about the early days!

Nicole Scherzinger Poses in a Tight Bodysuit and Boots

Nicole Scherzinger Strikes a Provocative Pose in a Leopard Bodysuit

Pussycat Dolls Star Flashes Curves In Sports Bra During Hot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
20 × 17 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy